‘It’s like waking up on  Christmas morning!’

THERE were smiles all round as primary school children returned to school after an extended mid-term break this week. Across Fermanagh the early morning alarms went off on Monday and kids set off with their school books for a return to the classroom.

The Herald caught up with a few schools to see how both pupils and staff were settling back into the school day routine.

At St Patrick’s Primary School, Mullanaskea both staff and pupils were happy to be back.

School principal Louise O’Neill, pictured below, said, “I think everyone is relieved to be back to school. When we broke up for Halloween we weren’t sure when we would return, although we were told it would be 2 November there was a feeling that this could go on longer. It’s great to have everybody back, well and in good spirits.”

Although ongoing restrictions do pose some challenges for schools, at St Patrick’s PS staff are keeping learning fun.

“Schools are confined in what they can do but we are doing our best to make the curriculum as broad and interesting as possible. School is the best place for children and some children told me it was like wakening up on Christmas morning getting back to school, so that’s a positive!”

