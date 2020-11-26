Hairdressers working hard ahead of lockdown

IRVINESTOWN hairdresser Becky McClaughry is among business owners working hard to accommodate clients this week in advance of the North entering a two week period of tougher Covid restrictions from this Friday, (27 November).

The measures were agreed by the Executive on Thursday last. Close contact services such as hairdressers were allowed to reopen on Friday 20 November for a limited window in advance of the new restrictions kicking in.

Health Minister Robin Swann had warned that more restrictions were necessary before the end of November. However, gauging by the reaction of many local business owners, while tighter restrictions may have been anticipated, the extent of the measures announced perhaps were not. Set to temporarily close alongside close contact services such as hairdressers is all non-essential retail and the hospitality sector, with an exception for takeaway services.

Speaking following the Executive’s announcement Becky said that she would rather have been closed for a few extra weeks than be told she could reopen and days later would have to close her business again.

“So many others felt the same as me. So how has this happened,” she questioned.

Becky also highlighted that in preparation for reopening her salon a lot of planning and scheduling had taken place. “We spent all week organising clients, cleaning, ordering stock, etc. I actually felt excited this week, like a child heading back to work. Now I’m full of dread of how I am letting clients down again, letting staff down again. Everyone I’ve spoken to is in bits. We don’t get it, why this week? Why one week?”

