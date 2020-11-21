Graan draw will have added significance this year

THE traditional annual Graan draw will take place this December.

And it will have an added significance as the Passionist community is celebrating 300 years in existence.

The popular draw, which usually promotes a new car as its first prize, will be a little different this year because of Covid-19 and its restrictions.

Graan Rector Fr Charles explained, “because of the restrictions we aren’t offering a car as the top prize. Instead the winner will receive a cash prize of £5,000 with a heap of other prizes to follow.”

He also explained that because of the pandemic the Graan annual dinner dance will also have to be cancelled.

But he was delighted to announce the launch of the draw which this year coincides with the 300th year jubilee of the Passionist community.

“The people here and indeed all over Ireland, are very generous and the support us every year in the annual draw. Hopefully this year will be no different even though the circumstances are,” he said, adding that the draw will take place on line on December 8.