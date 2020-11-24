Going the extra mile to support Marie Curie

THE communities of Belleek and Garrison have not let Covid stop them from going the extra mile in support of the Marie Curie ‘Your Walk, Your Way Campaign’, which raised over £7,500 during the month of September.

Teresa O’Loughlin, owner of Think6 Marketing Solutions told the

Herald, “Think6 has been working with Marie Curie on the Twilight Walk Campaign since 2018.

“This year, this fundraising initiative had to be different, in light

of Covid restrictions.

“Normally the Twilight Walk takes place in Belfast, where people from across the province gather to participate in one walk.”

“This year, the Twilight Walk became a community-based event

encouraging people to get out and walk locally on any day in September in memory of someone who has passed. Members of the community got behind the campaign, doing their walk their way.”

Teresa added, “We set up a JustGiving page, had bucket collections, sponsored walks and two twilight lantern walks were set up using lanterns decorated in memory of loved ones.

“Businesses in Belleek and Garrison decorated their windows with

lanterns and, on the evening of September 25, lanterns were lit across the community in memory of those who have passed.”

Ciara Gallagher, Head of Philanthropy and Partnerships, Scotland and Northern Ireland for Marie Curie said, “We are delighted with the money raised by the communities of Belleek and Garrison and want to say a big thank you.

“The Twilight Walk is a key fundraiser in our calendar, and in these

current times, fundraising is more challenging than ever.

“We hope that the Twilight Walk continues next year on a community basis and look forward to seeing more wonderful twilight walks in Fermanagh.”

