Fermanagh Club All-Stars Revealed

Typically a glittering night in the Fermanagh GAA calander, this year’s Fermanagh Club All-Stars event, organised by Teemore Shamrocks, was reimagined and the streamed recording was played out for all to watch online.
After months of preperation, tonight those tuning into Fermanagh GAA TV found out who the recipients of this year’s awards were.
The Fermanagh Herald are proud to have been chosen as print media partner for this event. You’ll find exclusive coverage and insight into the selections in tomorrow’s paper.
The 2020 Fermanagh Club All-Stars
All-Star Team
Chris Snow, Ederney St Josephs
Paddy McGovern, Kinawley Brian Borus
Michael Jones, Derrygonnelly Harps
Cian McManus, Teemore Shamrocks
Ryan Hanna, Coa O’Dwyers
Eamon McHugh, Derrygonnelly Harps
Declan McCusker, Ederney St Josephs
Martin McGrath, Ederney St Josephs
Stephen McGullion, Derrygonnelly Harps
Paul McCusker, Ederney St Josephs
Mark McCauley, Ederney St Josephs
Ciaran Corrigan, Maguiresbridge St Marys
Conor Love, Enniskillen Gaels
Richard O’Callaghan, Enniskillen Gaels
Fearghal McGovern, Derrylin O’Connells
Player of the Championship: Paul McCusker, Ederney St Josephs
Young Player of the Championship: Sean Cassidy, Ederney St Josephs
Ladies Player of the Year: Aine McManus, Kinawley Brian Borus
Young Ladies Player of the Year: Caiti Boyle, Brookeborough Heber McMahons
Hurler of the Year: Mark Slevin, Lisbellaw St Patricks
Young Hurler of the Year: Tom Keenan, Lisbellaw St Patricks
Hall of Fame Award: Hugh Kelly, Derrygonnelly Harps
Volunteer of the Year: Peter Watson, Enniskillen Gaels
Referee of the Championship: Barry Monaghan, Irvinestown St Molaise
Health & Wellbeing Award: Eadaoin Love & Michelle McCauley, Derrygonnelly Harps
For exclusive coverage of the Fermanagh Club All-Stars see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/2Gse3hc
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere