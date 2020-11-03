Fermanagh Club All-Stars Revealed

Typically a glittering night in the Fermanagh GAA calander, this year’s Fermanagh Club All-Stars event, organised by Teemore Shamrocks, was reimagined and the streamed recording was played out for all to watch online.

After months of preperation, tonight those tuning into Fermanagh GAA TV found out who the recipients of this year’s awards were.

The 2020 Fermanagh Club All-Stars

All-Star Team

Chris Snow, Ederney St Josephs

Paddy McGovern, Kinawley Brian Borus

Michael Jones, Derrygonnelly Harps

Cian McManus, Teemore Shamrocks

Ryan Hanna, Coa O’Dwyers

Eamon McHugh, Derrygonnelly Harps

Declan McCusker, Ederney St Josephs

Martin McGrath, Ederney St Josephs

Stephen McGullion, Derrygonnelly Harps

Paul McCusker, Ederney St Josephs

Mark McCauley, Ederney St Josephs

Ciaran Corrigan, Maguiresbridge St Marys

Conor Love, Enniskillen Gaels

Richard O’Callaghan, Enniskillen Gaels

Fearghal McGovern, Derrylin O’Connells

Player of the Championship: Paul McCusker, Ederney St Josephs

Young Player of the Championship: Sean Cassidy, Ederney St Josephs

Ladies Player of the Year: Aine McManus, Kinawley Brian Borus

Young Ladies Player of the Year: Caiti Boyle, Brookeborough Heber McMahons

Hurler of the Year: Mark Slevin, Lisbellaw St Patricks

Young Hurler of the Year: Tom Keenan, Lisbellaw St Patricks

Hall of Fame Award: Hugh Kelly, Derrygonnelly Harps

Volunteer of the Year: Peter Watson, Enniskillen Gaels

Referee of the Championship: Barry Monaghan, Irvinestown St Molaise

Health & Wellbeing Award: Eadaoin Love & Michelle McCauley, Derrygonnelly Harps

