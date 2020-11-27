Every household in Fermanagh to get pre-paid cash card

EVERY HOUSEHOLD in Fermanagh will see at least some of the £300 million in lockdown support money, announced on Monday, in their pockets.

As reported in last week’s Herald, First Minister Arlene Foster had revealed in recent weeks how “taken” she was with the idea of a pre-paid cash card scheme that worked well in Jersey. It has now been confirmed a similar scheme, designed to boost the local economy, will be happening here.

While full details of the £95 million initiative have yet to be finalised, it is understood households will receive pre-paid cash cards of around £200, or individuals around £75-£100. Again, this has yet to confirmed.

All indications are the scheme will be very similar to the one in Jersey, in which case the cards will have to be spent locally and will not be valid online. The aim is to give a much-needed boost to our struggling local businesses.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy told the Assembly: “It’s not meant to support households, it’s meant to stimulate growth on the high street.”

