+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineEvery household in Fermanagh to get pre-paid cash card
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Enniskillen was busy at the weekend

Every household in Fermanagh to get pre-paid cash card

Posted: 12:39 pm November 27, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

EVERY HOUSEHOLD in Fermanagh will see at least some of the £300 million in lockdown support money, announced on Monday, in their pockets.
As reported in last week’s Herald, First Minister Arlene Foster had revealed in recent weeks how “taken” she was with the idea of a pre-paid cash card scheme that worked well in Jersey. It has now been confirmed a similar scheme, designed to boost the local economy, will be happening here.
While full details of the £95 million initiative have yet to be finalised, it is understood households will receive pre-paid cash cards of around £200, or individuals around £75-£100. Again, this has yet to confirmed.
All indications are the scheme will be very similar to the one in Jersey, in which case the cards will have to be spent locally and will not be valid online. The aim is to give a much-needed boost to our struggling local businesses.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy told the Assembly: “It’s not meant to support households, it’s meant to stimulate growth on the high street.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:39 pm November 27, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA