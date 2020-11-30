Eimear steps out in memory of Michaela

THIS month, many people take part in some sort of November challenge to raise money for a chosen charity, and a number of young ladies across the county are taking part in the ‘Miles for Michaela’ initiative to mark Michaela McAreavey’s 10th anniversary.

Eimear Shannon, a leader of the Michaela Foundation in Fermanagh, is taking part in the challenge which will see those in the Foundation either walk, run or cycle with the collective aim to cover 10,000 miles by the 10th January 2021.

While Eimear admits it is going to be very challenging to reach her

target miles over the coming weeks, she is looking forward to the

challenge and believes that this incentive is a good way for people to keep out and active especially living in the current guidelines with COVID-19 restrictions.

“To be honest I am glad to have something to occupy myself over

lockdown. I like to run and cycle anyway as I find it great for my

mental health so it is great to now have the extra incentive to go out

and get moving.”

Now in her seventh year of involvement with The Michaela Foundation, Eimear is hoping that this incentive will inspire more young girls to get involved with the Foundation in time to come and she believes that the feeling of togetherness in the group would be a good way of helping young people to socialise together in what has been a time of isolation and great struggle for a lot of children.

“I’ve been a part of the Michaela Foundation since 2013 when I

attended the first Fermanagh camp as a campette. Since then I’ve been hooked and knew as soon as I turned 17 I would become a leader.

I’ve been a Faith Element leader now for three years and I can’t wait for camps to get going again.”

“I honestly cannot put into words how amazing Michaela Camp and the entire Michaela Foundation is. I have been lucky enough to experience it both as a campette and a leader and I can tell you that both experiences have changed my life for the better.

The sense of community and family in the Michaela Foundation is so unique and I think every young girl should try to get involved where they can.”