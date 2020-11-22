Don’t take the heart of our town, urges businessman

LOCAL businesses in Enniskillen are not opposed to big brand stores coming to the town, and are instead against the proposed location of a major new retail and leisure development in the town.

That’s the view of one prominent and long-serving local business man, who was speaking ahead of a potential decision on the application for the proposed development at the old Unipork site off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads.

While it appears the general public are very much in favour of the development, with significantly more supporting the planning application than opposing it and Herald readers also voicing strong support for the plans, a significant number of others have objected to it. Many of those against it are members of the local business community, who are worried about the impact it could have on town centre trade.

Speaking to the Herald, the businessman, who did not wish to be named, said it wasn’t the plan to bring big brand shops to the town local businesses opposed, but the location of the development.

“We would be delighted to get the Range into the town,” said the businessman, referring to one of the big stores the proposed development will house.

“Competition is the life blood of anything, I’ve always thrived on competition and so have all my pals. We would love them here, but not stuck out there.”