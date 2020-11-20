Christmas light festival will make up for no ‘switch-on

FERMANAGH Council is erecting Christmas lights in Enniskillen as usual and enhancing the offer with a Christmas Lights Festival.

A council spokesman told the Herald, “Arrangements to support the provision of Christmas lights and trees in rural towns and villages and in the main centres of population is the same as in previous years.

“In light of current Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines on gatherings, there will not be switch-on events for the Christmas Lights 2020.

“The Council is planning an on-line programme and virtual events for the festive period including a Christmas Lights Festival with enhanced lighting in Enniskillen as well as in a number of rural towns over the festive period.

“The facades of buildings in Enniskillen will be transformed using custom 3D mapping and light projection displays.

“The impacts of Covid-19 restrictions have led to significant loss of trade and footfall in Enniskillen, and the town centres.

“The Christmas Lights Festival aims to assist our towns to safely deliver a positive festive experience for all our residents and encourage people back into our main urban and rural town

“The Christmas Lights Festival will run for five weeks, beginning Saturday, November 21.”