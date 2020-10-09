+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Town's James McKenna and Beragh's Milan Matecz

Town new boy Brennan helps himself to hat-trick

Posted: 7:52 pm October 9, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
 

TWO sides that had made unbeaten starts to the season went head to head on Saturday and it resulted in a convincing win for Enniskillen Town United as they made it three out of three to lead the way in Division One.

It was a game that Town dominated against opponents Irvinestown Wanderers from start to finish and player manager James McKenna was delighted with the outcome.

“It was without doubt our best display of the season so far,” admitted James.Five minutes into the second half Town introduced new signing Lee Brennan and he was to go on and hit a hat-trick in a superb performance.

On Saturday they take on Enniskillen Rangers in a local derby.

 

