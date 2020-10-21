Six hours’ notice to shut-up-shop

A FERMANAGH driving instructor has been left outraged after the Executive gave him “six hours notice” to stop all trade on Friday.

After receiving confirmation via his car radio in the middle of a lesson with a student on Friday afternoon, Conor McCann told the Herald, “It’s just typical. We are licensed by the government who have a duty of care to us and to our pupils yet we’re getting our information from the media.

“It’s 3:50pm and while the news confirmed that we must stop by 6pm this evening, we have still not received an official announcement from the DVA.

“Imagine having a business that you’ve built up over 14 years to be given six hours notice that you have to stop trading.

“I know there is a pandemic, but salons and pubs were told on Monday which gave them time to prepare and inform customers. Yet as a driving

instructor we are the only business that was given a six hour time frame? It just shows the lack of respect and duty of care that they have for our profession.”

While Conor reveals that a further lockdown will have a “devastating impact” on his business, the Irvinestown man voiced his equal concern for the younger generation at this time.

“The fact that I now have to relay this news back to my young, vulnerable students who have already been put through so much is just heartbreaking. I have already had students in tears today.

“The amount of money that young people has been out over this is just ridiculous. Not every person has access to a car, or can afford to be insured on a parents vehicle given the current financial climate for households.

“These kids have worked so bloody hard to build up their skills and confidence after not being allowed to drive for six months, being

blamed over the media for outbreaks and now they are put right back to the starting line, especially if this lockdown extends past the four weeks”.

