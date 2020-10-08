Positive cases double in a fortnight as hundreds tested

THERE ARE now well over twice the number of positive Covid cases in the local area than there were at the end of the lockdown, with almost as many people testing positive in the last seven days as there were throughout the first four months of the pandemic.

However there have been no deaths from Covid in Fermanagh and Omagh

for several months.

Even as recently as mid-September the number of positive tests in the

Fermanagh and Omagh district had not reached the 200 mark. As of the time of going to print yesterday, October 6, a total of 456 positive cases had been recorded locally.

Significantly, however, the local death rate remains unchanged for several months now at 11, while only one person is being treated at SWAH for the virus, the first Covid patient at the hospital since July.

The number of positive cases is continuing to grow, though. There have been 135 positive Covid tests in the local area in the past seven days, out of 2,337 tests carried out. That brings the incidence rate per 100,000 people to 115.6. For context, the incidence rate in neighbouring Donegal just before the decision was made to tighten and effectively place the county in lockdown was 102.

This week’s local incidence rate was also almost double that of the previous seven days, when 71 people tested positive out of 2,447 who were tested, meaning the rate last week was 60.8.

