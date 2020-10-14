Police appeal after fire causes Enniskillen power cuts

Police in Enniskillen are investigating an ovenight fire at an NI Water Service/NIE substation at Quay Lane car park which caused severe disruption to the power supply in the town.

It is believed at this time that items were placed against the substation and set alight sometime around 1am. Severe damage has been caused to the substation and the electrical equipment inside as a result.

Inspector Scott Fallis said: “This disgraceful and completely irresponsible act not only caused major disruption to the town but will cost many thousands of pounds from the public purse to repair. The electricity supply to over one hundred businesses and homes and traffic lights in the town was affected for some time throughout the night and it is only due to the hard work of NIE and NI Water Service staff, who worked tirelessly throughout the night alongside Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service staff, that the power was reinstated this morning.

“An investigation is underway and I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area of Quay Lane car park on Tuesday night to contact officers in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 47 14/10/20. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”