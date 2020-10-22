+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'Phenomenal' demand as flu jab stocks running low
‘Phenomenal’ demand as flu jab stocks running low

Posted: 10:26 am October 22, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

FLU clinics across the county are in full swing with demand for the
seasonal flu vaccine this year “exceptionally high” due to the ongoing pandemic.
Demand is so great that more vaccines have been distributed in the past few weeks than the entirety of previous flu seasons. Due to the level of demand a “temporary pause” will happen on some aspects of the season flu programme until further stock becomes available next month.
Dr Gerry Waldron, head of health protection at the Public Health Agency (PHA) said, “Demand for the flu vaccine this year has been phenomenal, and we are pleased that people have acted on the call to get it to help protect themselves and their loved ones. Flu alone can
be a dangerous illness, but with coronavirus also in circulation this year, it is even more important for key groups to get vaccinated.”
Dr Waldron said that along with the rest of the UK the North is now reaching full uptake of the allocated stock.
“It is important to note that more than half a million doses of flu vaccine have already been distributed in Northern Ireland – an unprecedented number at this stage of a seasonal flu vaccination programme. Indeed, we have distributed more vaccines in the past few weeks than the entirety of previous flu seasons.
“This will result in a temporary pause in the supply of vaccine for eligible people under 65, and additional controls for the distribution of the other flu vaccines, until we receive further stock. It is great to see people getting the vaccine in such high numbers, but it does create the unusual situation of pausing some aspects until further supplies become available.”

