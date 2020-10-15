New rules forces Maguire to shut restaurant for now

CELEBRATED LOCAL chef Neven Maguire has temporarily closed the doors of his award-winning restaurant in Blacklion.

Issuing a statement via social media Neven and Amelda Maguire said they had been left with “no alternative but to close” following a government announcement which set out tighter restrictions nationally.

The level three restrictions in the South permit bars, cafes and restaurants to remain open but stipulate that this must be for take away or delivery and with outdoor dining only for a maximum of 15 people.

Following the introduction of level three restrictions in Donegal a number of other hospitality businesses including landmark hotels in Bundoran opted to take similar action.

The statement posted by McNean House and Restaurant read, “Following the government’s announcement to increase restrictions nationally, we have been left with no alternative but to close until 28 October. This date is subject to change, depending on government guidelines and we will continue to monitor this closely. We are very aware that this results in a great deal of uncertainty for our guests who have reservations with us during the upcoming weeks. We will endeavour to assist everyone to reschedule their booking and look forward to seeing you.”

Customers were advised that the reservation line would be open from Monday to Friday.

“We will update our website and social media platforms to keep our guests informed. For now, we wish you and your families well during this uncertain time.”

