New restrictions pose headache for crossborder workers

COUNCILLORS on both sides of the border have called for an “All-Ireland approach” with regards to Covid restrictions.

On Monday night, Cabinet Ministers in the South agreed to put the country into highest alert level five from today (Wednesday) for six weeks.

Despite this, further lockdown restrictions imposed by Stormont last Friday do not amount to a full scale lockdown similar to that imposed in the first lockdown.

In addition to this, Bundoran Cllr Michael McMahon claimed that different approaches taken on sides of the border “would not make things any better”.

Speaking to the Herald, Cllr McMahon stated, “The All-Ireland agenda needs to come in and be forced. We’ve been talking about this for a long time.

“I think that having a different level for Donegal and a different level in Fermanagh just doesn’t make any common sense at all and if anything will only cause greater harm to peoples health and livelihoods.

“Political parties need to realise there is only one way to combat this, and I think the time is right for all politicians to come together in a sensible manner to look at this.

