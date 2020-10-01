Landmark hotel owner fears it may not survive

THE hospitality industry in Bundoran has been harshly impacted by the introduction of tighter restrictions in the area aimed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Level three restrictions were introduced for Co Donegal this week and in the days that followed some hotels in Bundoran moved to temporarily close their doors.

It is understood that three hotels in the seaside town have closed. Among them hotels owned by the McEniff family, including the Great Northern Hotel and the Allingham Arms.

Bundoran hotelier Brian McEniff has spoken of fears that the season is over and that it may be St Patrick’s day before business returns to normal in tourist towns like Bundoran.

Speaking to RTE Mr McEniff explained that he would try to keep the Holyrood open but he does not see it surviving. He added that they had hoped to stretch the season out until the end of October but they have no chance of doing so now, even if they do get to reopen in three weeks it is feared that business will never pick up lost trade.

Posting to social media on Monday a spokesman for the Allingham Arms hotel said it looked like it would be Halloween week before they would see customers again.

“After the Government’s announcement last Thursday, it is with deep regret that the hotel will close today Monday 28th September until Friday 23rd October.”

