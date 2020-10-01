+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineLandmark hotel owner fears it may not survive
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
A busy Bundoran beach on Easter Monday last year 2019 PICTURE: Daimon Fergus

Landmark hotel owner fears it may not survive

Posted: 12:46 pm October 1, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

THE hospitality industry in Bundoran has been harshly impacted by the introduction of tighter restrictions in the area aimed to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Level three restrictions were introduced for Co Donegal this week and in the days that followed some hotels in Bundoran moved to temporarily close their doors.
It is understood that three hotels in the seaside town have closed. Among them hotels owned by the McEniff family, including the Great Northern Hotel and the Allingham Arms.
Bundoran hotelier Brian McEniff has spoken of fears that the season is over and that it may be St Patrick’s day before business returns to normal in tourist towns like Bundoran.
Speaking to RTE Mr McEniff explained that he would try to keep the Holyrood open but he does not see it surviving. He added that they had hoped to stretch the season out until the end of October but they have no chance of doing so now, even if they do get to reopen in three weeks it is feared that business will never pick up lost trade.
Posting to social media on Monday a spokesman for the Allingham Arms hotel said it looked like it would be Halloween week before they would see customers again.
“After the Government’s announcement last Thursday, it is with deep regret that the hotel will close today Monday 28th September until Friday 23rd October.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:46 pm October 1, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA