Halloween festival set to be latest cancellation

TRICK OR TREAT could be cancelled in Fermanagh this year, as health officials warn that breaching Covid restrictions would not be a sensible move as positive cases continue to rise in the area.

The annual Halloween festival in Enniskillen is widely known for its extravagant firework display, attracting crowds from near and afar as they showcased an evening of family fun and entertainment.

However plans for this years firework spectacle have been put on ice, as Fermanagh council considers alternative options for young people to enjoy.

Speaking to the Herald, a spokesman from the Council explained, “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is currently considering options for marking Halloween, Christmas and St Patrick’s Day and hopes to be in a position to announce plans in the near future.

“However, the Council will ultimately be guided by prevailing Covid guidelines and restrictions in place at the time the events are scheduled to take place.”

Elsewhere in the county, Halloween events have been cancelled due to implications between large crowd gatherings and social distancing.

In Lisnaskea, the popular Share Discovery Village offered no shortage of fun and games. Despite this, Bryan Owens of Share revealed to the Herald this week that annual plans would not go ahead as a result of Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, we have decided not to run our Halloween event this year due to not being able to open up the arena and the risk involved with handling money to name just a few

“We are considering doing some sort of activities for Halloween week but we have not got anything sorted just yet.”

With firework displays cancelled across the county, fear has now emerged that a lack of safe and controlled settings could encourage locals to take matters into their own hands in an irresponsible manner.

A spokeswoman from the PSNI informed the Herald that, “anyone wishing to buy or use fireworks must have a licence.

“Although fireworks are entertaining and exciting, if not properly handled they can be extremely dangerous and can result in injuries, often serious ones.”