+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineGrounds for hope as Covid figures revealed
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Grounds for hope as Covid figures revealed

Posted: 5:18 pm October 21, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH’S Covid infection rate is much lower than previously feared,
with parts of the county virtually virus free, the Herald can reveal. Up until now the only local breakdown of positive test results was based on council district, in our case Fermanagh and Omagh.
However the Department of Health has now published a more local breakdown for the first time. Based on postcode areas, it reveals not only that Omagh has more than twice the rate of infection of Enniskillen, but also that Fermanagh is home to the area with the lowest infection rate in the North.
That postcode area is BT93, which takes in the Belleek, Garrison, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas.
With population of 11,280, a total of 187 people have been tested in the area in the last seven days and only four have returned a positive result. That brings the area’s infection rate for the week to just 35.5.
It is among the lowest rates anywhere in Ireland or the UK, and for comparison the current infection rate in Derry is over 1,000.
Meanwhile, BT74, which covers Enniskillen and has a population of 17,540, has had 26 positive cases out of 432 people tested in the past seven days, with an infection rate of 148.2.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:18 pm October 21, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA