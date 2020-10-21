Grounds for hope as Covid figures revealed

FERMANAGH’S Covid infection rate is much lower than previously feared,

with parts of the county virtually virus free, the Herald can reveal. Up until now the only local breakdown of positive test results was based on council district, in our case Fermanagh and Omagh.

However the Department of Health has now published a more local breakdown for the first time. Based on postcode areas, it reveals not only that Omagh has more than twice the rate of infection of Enniskillen, but also that Fermanagh is home to the area with the lowest infection rate in the North.

That postcode area is BT93, which takes in the Belleek, Garrison, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas.

With population of 11,280, a total of 187 people have been tested in the area in the last seven days and only four have returned a positive result. That brings the area’s infection rate for the week to just 35.5.

It is among the lowest rates anywhere in Ireland or the UK, and for comparison the current infection rate in Derry is over 1,000.

Meanwhile, BT74, which covers Enniskillen and has a population of 17,540, has had 26 positive cases out of 432 people tested in the past seven days, with an infection rate of 148.2.

