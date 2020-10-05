Funfair family insist safety is top priority

THE LOCAL family behind Cullen’s Amusements has assured the Fermanagh public it is going above and beyond with their Covid safety measures.

A regular feature of Enniskillen summers for many a year, the family-run funfair rolled into town last week for the first time since the coronavirus crisis began. For some the sight of the amusements at Stuart’s Carpark marked a welcome return to normality, but a small handful took to social media to express concern over the fair’s safety.

Enniskillen woman Amy Cullen, whose family owns the fair, told the Herald they were taking all possible safety precautions, going above and beyond what was legally required, such as using super-strength and long lasting disinfectant for constant cleaning.

Noting the fair had also spent significant time in Buncrana and Derry since the end of July before coming to Enniskillen, Amy said the Fair used the same track and trace system as bars and restaurants and they had not one reported positive case passing through.

“Thankfully that hasn’t been the case because our safety precautions have been so high and obviously members of the public are using their own common sense and are being safe as well,” she told the Herald.

“If Enniskillen people give us the chance and come down to see for themselves, hopefully that will put their mind at ease.”

Amy also urged the public to stay safe when attending the fair, but sticking to their family bubbles and sticking to social distancing.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007