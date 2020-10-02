+44 (0)28 6632 2066
First pint since Paddy's Day!
Burt Lindsay and Alan Gaynor having a pint in Charlies Bar

First pint since Paddy’s Day!

Posted: 9:15 am October 2, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
LOCALS across Fermanagh finally got a taste of the new normal, as drink-only pubs reopened its doors for the first time since St Patrick’s day. 
“We have been delighted all week”, explained Mark Edwards from Blakes of the Hollow. “It’s been a long and challenging time for the bar. 
“It was lovely to see our regular customers coming back who have been with us for 50 years plus.  From a social point of view it was those guys who lost out. 
“The reopening of drink-only pubs was a chance for them to come in, have a chat and a beer.  It is a social element to add to their day, even for their mental health which is a big thing.”
Speaking on the experience of lockdown, Mark said, “From a business point of view it was extremely challenging because it was setback after setback with regards to a reopening date. Our main focus was to adhere to Government guidelines to try and keep staff and customers safe…”
Posted: 9:15 am October 2, 2020
