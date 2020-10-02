First pint since Paddy’s Day!

“We have been delighted all week”, explained Mark Edwards from Blakes of the Hollow. “It’s been a long and challenging time for the bar.

“It was lovely to see our regular customers coming back who have been with us for 50 years plus. From a social point of view it was those guys who lost out.

“The reopening of drink-only pubs was a chance for them to come in, have a chat and a beer. It is a social element to add to their day, even for their mental health which is a big thing.”

Speaking on the experience of lockdown, Mark said, “From a business point of view it was extremely challenging because it was setback after setback with regards to a reopening date. Our main focus was to adhere to Government guidelines to try and keep staff and customers safe…”