Covid career hammer blow for talented young singer

A FAN FAVOURITE on the Country music scene, local talent Samantha

Breslin has gone from sold out venues to cancelled bookings due to the impact of Covid-19.

“In recent months, a significant number of my bookings have been cancelled and less bookings are being made. I feel the atmosphere is just not the same, who knows what the future holds,” explained the 23- year-old.

While Covid restrictions have been tightened in relation to live performances, Samantha admits that Stormont’s recent decision has came

as a “bitter blow.”

“Since the pandemic, all the weddings scheduled for me to sing at have been cancelled at short notice, with many delayed until 2021 and 2022.

“I also sing at funerals but again with such significant changes as a result of the pandemic, I have not been a able to assist with giving people the send off that they would have wanted and deserved. I can’t imagine how difficult this must be for loved ones.”

Last Wednesday, Stormont announced in venues where alcohol is consumed that restrictions currently do not permit dancing, music for dancing or live music.

While dancing in hospitality venues has been banned under the latest laws, it has been revealed that a couple can still have their first dance at a wedding reception but it must be to pre-recorded music.

“This has went on for quite some time now, I certainly thought it would have been long over by now as I’m sure many others have.

“I think with the ever changing government guidance it is a very uncertain time for everyone. I do however remain hopeful that in the near future we will be able to resume some level of normality.

“I have not participated in many outdoor events, therefore the new restrictions have not impacted on me so much.

“I do however really feel for those who are reliant on the music industry as their main source of income.”

With no end to restrictions in relation to live music in sight, Samantha explained that the level of uncertainty has limited her plans of finding innovative ways to incorporate the new normal and entertaining her fan base.

“Prior to lockdown I was working tirelessly recording my new album and

planned to launch it this summer, however I had to put this on hold.

“It is difficult to make any plans for a launch in the current climate. I would however like to launch before the end of the year.

“To all my followers who have supported me, make sure to like the Facebook page ‘Samantha Breslin Music’ and watch out for any upcoming

events and the launch of my new album. Who knows what the future may

bring.”

