Big ambitions to breathe new life into Clinton Centre

FOR SO many years the Clinton Centre has, it seems, has lain largely idle and and virtually unused, but now it is set for a massive revamp as a cross border organisation takes the reins and puts plans in place for the centre for the next five years.

The riverside centre was opened in 2002 with state of the art facilities for business, community groups and peace initiatives. Former US President Bill Clinton, who lent his name to the site, visited in 2001 and later returned to witness the work being undertaken by the centre on peace building projects.

However, the centre in recent years has stood empty and by and large the doors have remained shut to the public – all a far cry from the early aspirations for the striking building to serve as a key community resource in the county town.

Now, however, the Fermanagh University Partnership Board Ltd which are responsible for the building are understood to have agreed a five year lease with ‘UISCE’, Understanding Ireland, Socially, Culturally and Economically.

Speaking to the Herald, Keith McNair founder of UISCE, explained the organisation focuses on tourism, community development, cross border relations and cross community programs.

The refurbishment of the Clinton Centre is to take place in three phases, with hopes that it will eventually reopen its doors to the public. In terms of a timeframe for this Mr McNair said that is dependent on the availability of funding.