Work gets underway on  site for new health centre
The site of the Lisnaskea High School

Work gets underway on  site for new health centre

Posted: 2:01 pm September 9, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
THE LONG-AWAITED new health centre in Lisnaskea is finally making progress, however it will be at least another four years before the project is completed. The total cost of the new centre is expected to be between £12 and £14m.
With contracts still to be handed out, construction of the new building on the site of the recently-demolished former high school, is not due to begin until June 2022, with an expected completion date of March 2024. Despite the long timetable of works, though, news that a design team was to be appointed this month for the much-needed new facility has been warmly welcome locally. 
Lisnaskea MLA Sean Lynch said the people of the area had been waiting for the new centre for over a decade, and he was confident it would now be going ahead.
“It will be subject to the finance minister obviously making finance available for it,” said Mr Lynch. “We will continue to lobby that this very important facility is actually delivered because the old health care centre in long past its sell by date and not fit for purpose. “
