HomeHeadlineSingalongs proving a hit with care home residents
Singalongs proving a hit with care home residents

Posted: 2:04 pm September 10, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
ELDERLY people everywhere are well known for singing along to their favourite tunes.
Well, Fermanagh is no different with residents in many care homes lifting their spirits by joining in sing-songs with the help of a local tenor. 
Fermanagh tenor Andrew Irwin who last week won the ‘Audience Prize’ at the Northern Ireland Opera Festival, has been the driving force behind visiting care homes and having a sing-a-long with residents.
He is in the middle of a programme funded by the local council, to visit 14 care homes in towns and villages, lifting the spirits of residents. 
“It’s going very well so far,” said Andrew. “We’ve been to nine of the 14 home in the scheme funded by the council and we’re trying to get to as many as possible in rural and town areas,” he said. 
“It was my own idea and I had been working on funding plans and how to run the scheme when I came home for lockdown,” he explained. 

