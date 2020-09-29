School rallies around family who ‘lost everything’

A FERMANAGH primary school has rallied together in support of a local family which has “lost everything” following a devastating house fire that took place last week.

Last week Enniskillen Integrated Primary school took to social media in an appeal for donations that would aid the local family through this difficult time.

The statement read, “We have one of our own school families in a desperate situation and we want to rally our special integrated family.

“The family have lost everything, particularly the girls’ toys and clothes over the weekend in a house fire.

“We are blessed they are all safe and well but we thought as our school community is so special you would all want to help.

“I will leave a box in the front foyer for any donation you can manage. Even if some of you did it together, donating pyjamas, underwear, clothes, toys or school uniforms and as staff we will be supporting too.

“The girls are Year 3, 7 and 9. The family have not asked us to do this but we are a special community and I know we will all rally to support.”

A GoFundMe page was also set up by the school in aid of further donations to the family, with over £4000 raised so far.

Paying tribute to the local support, Principal Adele Kerr said, “Thank you one and all for your response to our appeal last night (Sunday). The response has surpassed what we set out to achieve.

“You are all amazing and the family are overwhelmed with love and gratitude. Strangers arrived at our school today and contributed in many ways.

“The phone has not stopped ringing from our local community coming together to help a family in desperate need.”

She added, “It has proved to me we live in a community that when someone is in trouble there are no questions asked. Race or religion do not matter, the way it should be. Just love and kindness has shone through.

“We now have received enough material items to get the family through these first few difficult days. I am so proud to be the principal of this school.”

