Pubs ‘unfairly treated’ for surge in cases

LOCAL councillor Paul Blake has called for Stormont to get their act together, calling out the treatment of wet-only pubs as “disgraceful” while Fermanagh publicans look ahead to being 24 weeks closed this weekend.

Speaking to the Herald, Cllr Blake said “I think it’s absolutely scandalous the way bar owners have been treated.

“They have been held responsible by Stormont for the surge in cases and it’s impossible to shift the blame onto them when in reality they have been closed since March.

“There is a possibility of significant job losses for the number of people in Fermanagh that are employed in the hospitality industry.

“I’m calling on the Executive to announce a date and stick to it and if you’re not going to announce a date anytime soon then put a financial package together for the pubs”.

