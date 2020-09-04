Popular Lisnaskea caravan park goes on the market

A POPULAR Lisnaskea caravan park is open to offers as the search gets underway for a new owner.

Mullynascarthy caravan park based on the Gola Road outside Lisnaskea overlooks the Colebrooke river and is based on a six acre site with accommodation for 43 touring caravans, eight static caravans and 12 tents.

Also situated within the complex is a three bedroom modern bungalow.

The popular tourist spot is currently open from March to October. Advertised for sale with price available on application estate agent, Gordon Robinson Property Sales said this was “an excellent opportunity to purchase a popular thriving business”.

