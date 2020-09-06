New Portora campus edges one step closer

THE LONG-AWAITED new Enniskillen Royal Grammar School building is one step closer, with hopes high funding for the project will be confirmed in the near future.

It is thought that the new school will be based at the Portora site while the Collegiate campus, located in one of Enniskillen’s most sought after residential areas, could be sold off.

Since the amalgamation of Portora Royal and the Enniskillen Collegiate, students and staff at the the Royal have been operating across two the sites. Last week, Education Minister Peter Weir, in response to a question from local MLA Rosemary Barton, said he hoped to soon be in a position to submit a draft business case to the Department of Finance for the planned development.

Mr Weir said the a consultant team had already been appointed to advance the design stage of the project, and a feasibility report was to be submitted to the department this week. Once it is reviewed, Minister Weir will be submitted the draft business case to the Department of Finance for approval.

Mrs Barton, pictured left, has welcomed the news: “I have been pressing the Department of Education for some time to progress education estates development.

“After a long wait I am pleased that Devenish College and Enniskillen Model schools are now progressing well and the recent announcement of funding for a new build Holy Trinity school. I am also aware that other schools have received significant funding in the past decade.

“With the amalgamation of the two Fermanagh based grammar schools of Portora Royal and Enniskillen Collegiate it is imperative that a new-build is progressed as quickly as possible to ensure positive educational experiences for our young people in the future.”