New curfew is setback for pubs after six-month closure

IT’S NEW RULES for last orders across Fermanagh as Stormont announced a curfew of 11pm for all pubs, hotel bars and restaurants.

The curfew will come into effect from midnight tonight (Wednesday 30), and apply to those parts of the hospitality sectors subject to current regulations.

No alcohol or food will be served after 10.30pm and all customers must leave by 11pm with no exception of late licences.

Speaking on the new rules, First Minister Arlene Foster explained, “The intention behind the earlier closing time is that socialising later in the evening is considered to increase the risk of virus spreading because people adhere to the rules less strictly after consuming alcohol and in venues where they are used to mixing freely.

“There can be no exceptions to this, so weddings and other important social events will also be required to comply.”

She added, “Some will make the point that pubs and bars closing at 11pm will drive people to house parties and we recognise this risk.

“However, house parties and gatherings in our homes are illegal. The restrictions already in place ban people from more than one household to be in a private dwelling or more than six people from no more than two households to be in a private garden.”

