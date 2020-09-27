New bishop says church will cope with Covid

THE new Bishop of Kilmore, Martin Hayes was ordained in Cavan last Sunday afternoon.

The new bishop’s diocese includes parts of Fermanagh such as Teemore, Kinawley and Killesher.

The Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, was the Principal Consecrator and preached the homily.

His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland, with Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly SMA, were the co-consecrators for this Episcopal Ordination.

Following the ceremony which adhered to Covid-19 restrictions the new bishop, originally from Tipperary, thanked the people of Kilmore for their welcome and described them as ‘absolutely mighty’.

“I’m delighted people know that kind of language up here and I have felt a great

sense of warmth already,” he said.

He said that over the past few weeks he had travelled throughout the diocese to the various deanery areas calling in at Manorhamilton, Ballinamore, Bailiboro and Cavan.

“I got a great welcome from the priests and the pastoral ministers in those areas,” he said.

“These are very unusual times and to be quite honest we don’t know the direction ahead. We’re, as they say down home, ‘footering a bit’.

“We’re managing as we go along. It has meant we have fast forwarded ourselves into the future using social media, using webcam and whatever and we’ve become increasingly conscious of older people and the fact that they are very vulnerable with the increasing spread of Covid,” said Bishop Hayes.

He also pointed out that he would have to be on a quick learning curve with a new priest being ordained in the diocese within a week.

“I really want to get out there, but we won’t know how because of Covid,” said Bishop Hayes..

“But I would love to get out among the parishes in whatever way. Maybe the parishes themselves can offer me suggestions as to how it might happen.

“It is important that I get out there and meet the people and they to meet me and to get to listen and have a conversation together,” he added.

He was born in Tipperary in 1959 and is the eldest of five sons and three daughters of Daniel and Mary Hayes.