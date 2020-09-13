+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
Garrison shop

Landmark Garrison business up for sale

Posted: 9:08 am September 13, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
AN ESTABLISHED Garrison business has gone on the market. The business, Tracey’s garage and shop, fronts onto the Belleek to Belcoo road and comes complete with a three bedroom dwelling house.
The current owner concentrates on core activities including a fully functional garage with vehicle lift, pit, tyre bay, mobile MOT car ramp and washer.
Other aspects of the business include sales of fuels and lubricants. At the roadside pumps kerosene and red diesel are sold.
It is suggested that the new owner might consider changing or adding petrol and Derv as there are three storage tanks, two hold 1500 gallons each and another has a 9000 litre capacity and is piped to the pumps.
The property also has a large forklift compatible shed and stores a wide range of animal feeds including cattle, sheep, horses and dog foods.

 

