Health staff are urged to get the jab

FERMANAGH’S frontline health workers have been urged to get their flu jab this year, even if they’ve never had one before, after it emerged less than a third of staff at the Western Trust had taken up the vaccine last year.

Flu vaccines are not mandatory for health workers, however with the Covid crisis continuing, this year more than ever health staff have been urged to get immunised, for their own sake and that of patients.

With just 29 percent uptake from local staff last year, the Western Trust said it was working hard to encourage as many workers as possible to do the right thing this year.

Chief executive of the Trust, Dr Anne Kilgallen, said the service was committed to increasing the number of staff taking up the vaccine this year by concentrating on areas “where there is a strong evidence base to support significant improvements can be made.”

“We believe we have a robust plan in place for the forthcoming flu season that will concentrate on increasing accessibility at ward level and service areas, through the use of ‘peer vaccinators’,” she told the Herald.

“We will also recruit ‘flu champions’ to promote, educate and support staff who have questions or reservations about taking the vaccine.”

Dr Kilgallen added: “As with every year, a multi-disciplinary flu committee, made up of senior managers, clinicians and lead nurses will drive forward the programme with the aim to improve the annual flu vaccine uptake within the Trust.”