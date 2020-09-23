Footballer in heroic attempt to save man in tragedy

A GAA player who is set to play in the county final this weekend, has been applauded for his heroic actions on Saturday, after pulling a man who got into difficulty out of the water at Rossnowlagh beach.

Derrygonnelly Harps man Lee Jones, pictured, is known for his talents both on the pitch and off as a member of the popular traditional folk group The Tumbling Paddies.

Despite valiant efforts, the victim who was reported to be in his 70s

later died after being airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital.

While Lee appreciates the widespread praise he has received for his

quick intervention, the 22-year-old said, “It wasn’t just on my own

trying to save a life, there was a full team of us trying to do all

that we could. It’s just devastating that the man didn’t make it.”

“The last number of days haven’t been simple, but what can you do,”

explained Lee.

“I went to Rossnowlagh on Saturday thinking that the salt water would

be good for my body and would help loosen out my legs ahead of our

championship final this weekend.I had came out of the water, dried off, got changed and was about to get into the car before I heard a woman screaming.”

