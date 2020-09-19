Fermanagh publicans have fingers crossed at third time

FERMANAGH publicans are hoping that ‘third time’s the charm’ ahead of Monday’s potential re-opening.

Last week the Executive announced that September 21 would be the new date for pubs that do not serve food to re-open after a long and gruelling 26 week closure.

Despite the good news, local publicans remain dubious as a result of the countless setbacks they have endured with previous dates set for August 10 and September 1.

Speaking on this latest development, Cllr Paul Blake told the Herald, “I’m absolutely delighted to hear the news that the wet pubs have been given a date. The only thing now is that publicans and staff must stick to the rules.

“No doubt it will not be the same wet pubs that we left behind previously back in March, but at the same time when publicans have been given a third date Stormont must stick to it.

“They cannot continue to push the dates back as publicans can no longer be held responsible for Covid cases. It’s simply not right and we’re at the crunch time now. It is a matter of survival”.