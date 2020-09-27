Fears many Catholics will never return to Mass

ALTHOUGH several churches opened for public service here within the past few months there is concern that some people who regularly attended Mass before the pandemic may not now return.

According to a new survey just over a third of regular Mass goers here have returned to church.

Four percent of those surveyed indicated that they had no intention of returning to Mass after the pandemic restrictions are eased and a further 19 percent of those who were regular attendees prior to Covid-19 said they didn’t know if they would ever return.

If this were to come to fruition attendance at Mass could drop by one fifth.

The survey by Amarach Research for the Iona Institute found that of those who had not returned, 45 percent noted Covid-19 as a main reason. Over 20 percent said they were put off by restrictions on numbers allowed to attend Mass.

Another reason cited by seven percent was that they were out of the habit of going and a further six percent said they were content to watch Mass online.

While it is hoped that a percentage of those currently unsure about returning will in time go to Mass again it has been noted that a minority may not return without “very significant” outreach from the Church.