+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFarmers facing into another winter of flooded fields
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Boho farmers flooding

Farmers facing into another winter of flooded fields

Posted: 2:21 pm September 11, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
SOLUTIONS are being sought to address ongoing flooding issues in the Boho and Derrygonnelly area. 
Flooding in the area has had an adverse impact on farmers, impacting on both land and livestock. 
Local councillor Bernice Swift said DFI Rivers and Road officials recently attended a critical meeting with representative farmers of the Boho and lower area of Derrygonnelly. 
Cllr Swift noted that flooding problems in the area “are having an adverse and oppressive impact on farmers land, livestock and their financial situation” and she said solutions had been sought from Government Department.
Continuing Cllr Swift said, “At the beginning of the socially distanced meeting in one of the flooding hot-spots, I provided background to previous submissions made to Drainage NI in 2007 on an engineering solution to re-route Sillies River to resolve the excess flooding problem, but at the time the then Agricultural Minister did not approve the proposal instead, much road-raising solutions did prevail however, 13 years later with effects of climate change farmers are noticing the need for greater, more frequent solutions along investment, they no longer want to be ignored.” 
Boho Farmer, John Jones questioned, “Is the current situation fit-for-purpose and if not, it needs to be changed as hundreds of acres of land are underwater in Boho and this is from the summer flood meaning there’s an adverse, knock-on-impact to winter fodder preventing grass-cutting for winter livestock.” 
 
To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:21 pm September 11, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA