Driving tests back but ‘major backlog’ to be cleared

FEARS for learner drivers have emerged across Fermanagh as instructors predict a “major backlog” in tests, with reports of “very few” tests being carried out in Enniskillen since reopening on September 1.

Conor McCann, a local instructor shared his frustrations on the issue, “The DVA have made a complete and utter shambles of it. I have at least 12 students who had booked their test before lockdown and they’re yet to receive any further confirmation as to when or even if they can sit their test.”

The Herald has been informed by a number of local instructors that since the resumption of tests, only a smaller number have received a date.

Advertisement

Instructors brand the system as “disgraceful” and warn that the DVA should be doing all in their power to get ahead of the backlog.

“Only two of my students have sat their tests since the middle March and they were both in the first week of September.

“Now over two weeks later, neither myself or students are any the wiser,” explained Conor.

“I have eager students wanting to start lessons but I don’t know what to tell them. There’s over 400 tests in a backlog at the minute and Enniskillen really aren’t doing many numbers each week.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0