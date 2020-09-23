Drama group pays tribute to Penelope’s dedication

MEMBERS of the Knocks Drama Group came together to pay tribute to the

work and dedication of long standing member Penelope O’Reilly (60), who passed away after a long illness back in June.

Speaking on their loss, a spokeswoman from the group told the Herald, “Penelope was a Galway girl, born in the city in 1960. She, along with her three older brothers and two younger sisters lost her parents at a very young age.

“Despite this, they went on to educate themselves and excel in their chosen professions. Penelope graduated from Galway University and became a teacher and then changed career to do administrative work in the University.

“Penelope met local man Eamon McGarrity and came to live in Fermanagh, spending a total of 29 years here as his devoted partner before her passing.

“In 1998 Penelope and Eamon both came to live in the Knocks area outside Lisnaskea and from there decided that they would both join the Knocks Drama Group together”.

Penelope had a great devotion to her work within the local drama circle, and the spokeswoman added, “Down-to-earth, intelligent, and very capable. Penelope never let the drama group down no matter what role she was asked to take on, whether it was doing the door, selling tickets or baking scones for the cast before they went on stage.

“Later on, Penelope became Secretary for the group, a position which she held for many years until illness forced her to step down.

“She was a friend to each and every one of us, always available and ready to help, never complaining, a beautiful smiling face which we will all miss so much.

“The Knocks Drama Group members past and present would like to offer our sincere condolences to Eamon and to the O’Reilly and McGarrity families, at this very sad time for them all. May Penelope’s gentle soul rest in peace”.

