Concern for pedestrians on narrow village path

CONCERN for the safety of pedestrians walking on a stretch of footpath in Tempo has been highlighted this week.

The stretch of footpath in question runs along the side of the historic Church of Ireland wall in the village. On the other side of the road is residential housing with gardens.

Speaking to the Herald a concerned resident outlined safety worries for pedestrians.

“The problem is in the last 20 to 30 years the tractors and lorries have got bigger. I have to walk this path every day and there was a car going past meeting a tractor, the tractor was right against the kerb and I could feel it against my arm.

“Some traffic passing through does not even slow down. You can imagine

the whoosh of those lorries going past. If you were to slip you would literally be out in front of a lorry.”

The resident also pointed out that the width of the footpath causes problems for some members of the public. “A push chair nor a wheel chair would fit on that path,” she said.

Councillor Deborah Erskine said this stretch of footpath has been a

problem for a number of years, with no quick fix or simple solution.

