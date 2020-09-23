+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineConcern for pedestrians on narrow village path
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Concern for pedestrians on narrow village path

Posted: 11:45 am September 23, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

CONCERN for the safety of pedestrians walking on a stretch of footpath in Tempo has been highlighted this week.
The stretch of footpath in question runs along the side of the historic Church of Ireland wall in the village. On the other side of the road is residential housing with gardens.
Speaking to the Herald a concerned resident outlined safety worries for pedestrians.
“The problem is in the last 20 to 30 years the tractors and lorries have got bigger. I have to walk this path every day and there was a car going past meeting a tractor, the tractor was right against the kerb and I could feel it against my arm.
“Some traffic passing through does not even slow down. You can imagine
the whoosh of those lorries going past. If you were to slip you would literally be out in front of a lorry.”
The resident also pointed out that the width of the footpath causes problems for some members of the public. “A push chair nor a wheel chair would fit on that path,” she said.
Councillor Deborah Erskine said this stretch of footpath has been a
problem for a number of years, with no quick fix or simple solution.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:45 am September 23, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA