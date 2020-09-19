+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Caughey family going the extra mile for Alzheimer's
Rosaline Caughey

Caughey family going the extra mile for Alzheimer’s

Posted: 9:07 am September 19, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

MEMBERS of the Caughey family are set to go the extra mile this Sunday, as they take part in the Alzheimer’s ‘Memory Walk’ in Newtownbutler.

Speaking on the upcoming event and why the family has decided to take part, Patricia Caughey told the Herald, “The extended Caughey family including the Durnien’s, Callow’s, Moohan’s and Clifford’s are walking in tribute for my mother-in-law Rosaleen Caughey, a beloved mother and grand mother who has been diagnosed with dementia.

“During lockdown myself, my husband Tom and two children Katie and Tom along with our dog Sadie made the most of our daily exercise allowance.

“When lockdown eased I mentioned the Memory Walk to the family and the rest is history. Now here we are having raised approximately £2,500 so far.”

Speaking on the impact she hopes the family donation will make, Patricia explained, “We hope to find a cure that can provide earlier intervention for this cruel disease that impacts all of the family. It is truly heart breaking.

“As for support, we are overwhelmed by the generosity of people. Never in our wildest expectations did we ever think we could achieve such an amount and the messages are so touching, it just shows how this disease affects so many.”

