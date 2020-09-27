Brollagh group welcomes news on school review

THE consultation period on a “courageous development proposal” which will impact the future direction of St Mary’s High School, Brollagh has been extended until 26 October. The consultation proposes the transformation of the school to controlled integrated status.

St Mary’s has been subject to multiple closure threats for over ten years now. The consultation period was previously granted an extension due to Covid-19.

The news of a further extension came during a meeting organised by First Minister and Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster on Friday.

This meeting included Department of Education officials, St Mary’s High School Parents Action Group and Cllr Deborah Erskine.

St Mary’s Parents Action Group welcomed the opportunity to put forward reasons for the development proposal.

“Throughout this process we have continued to work towards what is best for the pupils and the future of the school. We believe this development proposal will immensely boost the school and community if successful.

“It was truly great news to hear that the consultation period has now been extended until the end of October. This will give others an opportunity who may have missed Friday’s deadline to make their case.”

First Minister and Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster said, “School’s are deeply embedded in rural communities and there is a real strength of feeling that any removal of services adversely affects the area. This is a courageous development proposal, which went to consultation during difficult circumstances due to Covid-19. It is to be welcomed that the opportunity to submit more views on the proposal will now be allowed.”

Erne North Councillor Deborah Erskine welcomed the extension and added, “This area suffers from deprivation and it’s vital that there is easy access to good education in the area. There must be no barrier to a child reaching their potential.