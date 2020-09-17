Boost for Lisnaskea as busy junction set for make over

ONE of the busiest junctions in Lisnaskea, right at the heart of the town, is set for a major makeover.

The junction of the Bank Brae in the town centre has long been a bottle neck in the town, posing problems from pedestrians and motorists alike.

Now, thanks to a new Council revitalisation project as part of its Village Renewal Scheme, the junction is to be get a £160,000 overhaul.

Starting next week on September 21, and set to take five months, the work will involve knocking down an old public toilet block and replacing it with a light, open bus shelter. Using landscaping and planing, the project also aims to improve the appearance of the junction, and heritage panels with information on the area will also be installed. Most importantly, the work aims to improve the busy junction, such as with the installation of crossing islands between Bank Brae and High Street.

Chairman of Lisnaskea Chamber of Commerce, Shane Wilson, welcomed the project and said they were “delighted” the submission made by the Chamber for the renovation of the former public convenience site had been approved.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the project which will not only improve the visual amenity of the area but will also improve pedestrian safety at what is a very busy junction at High Street and Bank Brae,” he said.

Mary T Conway, chairwoman of the Fermanagh and Omagh Local Action Group, said she was looking forward to seeing the finished project.

“It is great to see Lisnaskea Chamber of Commerce take the initiative to make such positive improvements in this busy rural town and I commend them and, indeed, all local groups and organisations who identify areas of improvement in their locality and proceed to initiate change.”

Chairman of the Council, Cllr Chris Smyth, said the project would see Lisnaskea “completely reinvigorated.”

“Investing in the revitalisation of the towns and villages in our district is a vital step in helping our local communities remain vibrant and relevant, most especially at these difficult times,” he said.