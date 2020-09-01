+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Barry takes to the road for cause close to heart
Barry Curran third from the left in wearing his Autism Awareness t-shirt

Barry takes to the road for cause close to heart

Posted: 3:20 pm September 1, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
LISNASKEA man Barry Curran, has taken part in a local ‘classic car run’ in support of ‘Autism NI’ a charity that he states is “close to his heart”.
“From a young age I have always had a huge interest in cars and classic cars, I had already been to a few car runs in 2019 and then decided I would have a go myself. From that, I created the Fermanagh Tour for the MR2 Owners Club.
“I decided that all driver’s involved could enjoy a beautiful drive through scenic Fermanagh countryside and also give back to community.
“I suggested Autism NI due to my aunt Bernie and the challenges and difficulties that the current health pandemic created for her family and her son Tony who is Autistic and faces many challenges in his daily life”.
Speaking on the amount of money raised by his organised event, Barry said, “The Fermanagh tour raised £350 this year and I would hope that our donation will now help Autism NI support more families who are going through difficult times.
“From various people that I had spoken with during the tour this year, I quickly discovered that I wasn’t the only one with a personal connection to Autism.
“I have noticed that there is a greater awareness and understanding for people with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and I believe that they should be valued and included in our community.
“Autism NI is a fantastic charity that provides the support to help make this a reality for people with ASD and their families”.

Top
