All good things come to an end…

THIS week the hugely successful Eat Out to Help Out scheme came to an end. The initiative which encouraged people to eat at restaurants during the month of August has widely been praised as successful. Toward the beginning of the month Enniskillen streets were noticeably busier in the late evenings as diners took a break from home cooking.

Throughout the month the scheme proved popular so much so that many local restaurants reported full bookings for early weekdays with one local hotel even advising customers on Monday that they would be unable to cater for walk in customers.

To avail of up to a 50% discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in, up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner, all people had to do was choose to dine at a participating restaurant on a Monday – Wednesday. Discount was automatically given off the bill and the restaurants then claimed a reimbursement from the government for the discount given.

Locally some restaurants have decided to continue the scheme themselves. Kamal Mahal in Enniskillen is one of them. Taking to social media the restaurant owner thanked those customers who visited, helped and supported the restaurant as it reopened.

“Due to the circumstances of the present climate and this government scheme coming to an end on 31 August, we are very pleased to inform all our customers that we intend to continue with the same existing scheme for the month of September. But, only for one day a week and we will bear the cost, a 50 percent discount up to £10 per person.

“We would like to invite all our customers who have missed out on this deal.”

