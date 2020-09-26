£100,000 lifeline for people affected by Covid crisis

LAKELAND Community Care has received a huge financial boost to give a

‘lifeline’ to vulnerable people most impacted by Covid-19.

The health care provider has just received a £100,000 donation from Barclays 100×100 UK Covid-19 Community Relief Programme to deliver the ‘WEST Living Well Programme’.

Throughout the pandemic, Lakeland Community Care has continued to provide vital domiciliary care across the Fermanagh and Omagh area, adapting its services to support the most vulnerable in the community.

Working on the frontline, it saw first-hand the impact of the pandemic on older people and those suffering from illness or disability.

Over 400 vulnerable people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will receive support through the ‘WEST Living Well Programme’ which will run for a six-month period from October , providing meals and social engagement resource packs delivered directly to people in their own homes.

To roll-out the Programme, Lakeland Community Care is working with several other community bodies in the area.

Pat McGurn, chief executive of Lakeland Community Care Limited, said, “The programme will be a ‘life-line’ for beneficiaries, helping them to stay healthy and connected to their community, reducing concerns and anxiety of both themselves and their families many of whom feel helpless at this time due to the impacts of COVID-19.”

