TV actor Dunbar supports bid to sort raw sewage issue

RESIDENTS of an Enniskillen housing estate are up in arms because they say sewage which regularly overflows into the street is posing a serious real health risk.

The residents at Galliagh Shore on Rossorry Church Road, have been fighting for several years to have the problem resolved after the developer went bust leaving a sewerage system which doesn’t work properly.

They have been told that a new pumping station at Galliagh Shore will cost in the region of £100,000 and the money isn’t there.

Last week the residents were joined by actor Adrian Dunbar, MLAs and councillors in their campaign to rectify the situation.

Adrian Dunbar visited the site to support his brother Liam saying, “Everybody is passing the buck, well the buck’s got to stop somewhere and we are hoping that today might focus people and get something done.”

His brother Liam, a resident in Galliagh Shore explained, “NI Water got back to us that evening saying they weren’t going to change their stance. They say they haven’t the money to do it and aren’t going to help us.

“We’re stuck and we don’t know what to do. We’re stuck in a limbo waiting for the manholes to overflow and to see if anyone will do anything for us.”

“There is a pumping station nearby and the pumps have broken down.

There is an overflow which goes into a small stream at the back of my house and it goes into Galliagh Lough,” added Mr Dunbar, who added that when the manholes overflow the sewage will back up into the outlets of the houses and eventually the toilets won’t flush.”

“We may have a week or so before that happens. It is very concerning because it has overflowed before. It leaves big puddles and the children run through them and carrying the germs.

“Nobody wants to take blame or responsibility for it. It is a massive health problem and an environmental disaster,” he said.

