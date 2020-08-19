Severe weather warning for ‘week from hell’

THE WEATHER forecast for the week ahead is so bad they are already calling it “the week from hell.”

The sunshine and warmth of recent weeks is already a distant memory, with rain sweeping across Fermanagh yesterday, and sadly there is nothing but more of it in the forecast for the week ahead.

In fact, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning in place for the county for today (Wednesday), lasting until midnight tomorrow. Some disruption and even damage is expected, so plan ahead if you intend to travel. With plenty more rain also in the forecast, there are fears the heavy flooding seen in the south of the country could also impact areas here in Fermanagh.

Today is due to start off dry, according to the Met Office, with some sunshine breaking through between the showers. As the day progresses the cloud and rain will increase, and gales are expected by tonight.

A Met Office spokesman said we’re in for “an unseasonably windy few days”.

“There will also be sunny spell and blustery showers,” they continued. “The showers will be heavy at times and even prolonged.”

Met Eireann has also forecast a wet and windy week ahead, lasting until at least Sunday, and advised further weather warnings will likely be issued in the coming days. The meteorological service urged people to take particular care around higher ground, lakes, and on the coast.

As for the extended forecast, it’s more of the same as far as the eye can see, it seems.

While reluctant to make forecasts further than five days ahead, Met Eireann stated: “The early days of next week will be cool, blustery and unsettled with further spells of rain and showers.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007