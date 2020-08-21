Ruby flying Fermanagh flag at ‘Nose of Tralee’!

THE count down is on until the 2020 Nose of Tralee is crowned. The annual event sees pets from across Ireland represent their counties in the hope of taking the title home.

This year Ruby, an 11 month old rescue dog is flying the flag for Fermanagh.

Her owners explained that she has been with them for four month now.

“She was being dumped so we grabbed her and brought her home to her other rescue brothers and sisters. She has brought everyone to life here and she has her nose into everything and she is super cute too. Everyone that meets her loves her.

“She is a poser for sure, as soon as a camera is present she is there. She is a ray of sunshine. She has bought the oldies to life again and keeps them all on their toes, everyone needs a Ruby.

“She is a bundle of fun and mischief and a bossy little madam too. She has a home for life here with us now but her life could have been so much different. . She as her nose into everything learning about life and is a dutiful girl letting us know if anyone is about that shouldn’t be.”

Ruby is also fondly known as “Ruby two shoes” and her owners believe she deserves to win so everyone can get to share her energy, attitude, nosiness and loving temperament.

They add, “She’s a well loved member if our human and Canine families, and we wouldn’t know what to do without her. She loves her sash and is super proud to wear it but would love a tiara better.”

To vote for Ruby to be crowned the Nose of Tralee visit www.petsittersireland.com/nose-of-tralee/

The winner will be announced on 25 August following the public vote.

