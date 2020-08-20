Reopened hotel could cash in on staycation boom

A LANDMARK hotel in Belleek has gone on the market for just over half a million pounds, and hopes are high it could attract even more visitors to the border village if reopened.

While ‘staycationers’ have been flooding into Belleek, and right across Fermanagh, since the lockdown was eased, there is very little tourist accommodation in the area. Aside from a handful of popular B&Bs, tourists have to either go elsewhere in Fermanagh or into Donegal to find a place to stay during their visit.

Now, the Glen Eden Hotel is to be auctioned online, with a starting price of £525,000. On the banks of the Erne, opposite the pottery, and with a bar, function room, restaurant and 35 bedrooms, it is hoped a buyer will be found to restore the former Carlton Hotel to its former glory.

“It’s an iconic hotel at the bottom of the town, it’s been closed for such a long time,” said local Cllr John Coyle. “It has to be welcomed for the village of the Belleek. It would brighten up the village, it will bring employment, and enhance the local economy.

